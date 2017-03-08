Doing the math on the Kansas wildfires equals 646,950 acres burned, or 1 percent of the state
House Majority Leader Don Hineman, R-Dighton, presided at a gathering of legislators receiving an update Thursday afternoon, March 9, 2017, at the Statehouse, on wildfires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
|Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Prep-for-Dep
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC