Crews getting upper hand on statewide fires; 700,000 acres burned
Smoke continues to rise from smoldering grass after a fire Tuesday, March 7, 2017 north of Hays in the area of 230th Avenue and Hopewell Road. Smoke continues to rise from smoldering grass after a fire Tuesday, March 7, 2017 north of Hays in the area of 230th Avenue and Hopewell Road.
