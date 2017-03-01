Ash Wednesday services abound
Trinity Lutheran Church pastor Marie Sager, right, administers glitter ashes to United Methodist Campus Center pastor Kathy Bannister in observance of Ash Wednesday on March 1, 2017 in the Fort Hays State University quad. The glitter ashes were used to show support for the LGBT community and encourage them to participate in the Ash Wednesday tradition.
