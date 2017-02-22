Senate adopts bill inspired by police...

Senate adopts bill inspired by police shooting in Hays

20 hrs ago

The shooting death of a Hays man inspired action Wednesday by the Kansas Senate to adopt Joey's Law to improve the ability of law enforcement officers to identify motorists with cognitive disabilities when approaching vehicles over in traffic stops. Joey Weber, 36, died in an officer-involved shooting in August 2016.

