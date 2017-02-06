School talent show a hit at HFE
Holy Family Elementary School sixth-grader Natalie Loftus sings a song from the musical "Wicked" during the school's talent show on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 in Hays. The show was part of the school's celebration of Catholic School's Week.
