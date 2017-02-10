Phillipsburg man injured in motorcycle accident

Dean Young, 58, was driving a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle north on U.S. Highway 183 Bypass at approximately 4:03 p.m. when a 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Vickie Lynn Fraser Unruh, 59, Hays, turned south onto the bypass from 27th Street. The Prius hit Young, who was sent to Hays Medical Center with injuries.

