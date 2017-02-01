Pet sitter faces drug, theft charges
A woman has been charged in Ellis County District Court on drug and theft charges after a Hays man hired her business to care for his pets in his home last weekend. A woman has been charged in Ellis County District Court on drug and theft charges after a Hays man hired her business to care for his pets in his home last weekend.
