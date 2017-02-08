Matching Donations Make Your Gift to Ellis County Twice as Nice
The Heartland Community Foundation , a charitable foundation serving Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties, has an opportunity through the generosity of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation to earn up to $50,000 for HCF's granting-making endowment targeted to Ellis County. The Hansen Foundation will match any gifts that the public makes to the Ellis County fund dollar for dollar up to $5,000 per donor, and up to $50,000 total for each of the three counties in HCF's service area, including Ellis County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
|Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Prep-for-Dep
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC