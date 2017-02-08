Matching Donations Make Your Gift to Ellis County Twice as Nice

Matching Donations Make Your Gift to ...

The Heartland Community Foundation , a charitable foundation serving Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties, has an opportunity through the generosity of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation to earn up to $50,000 for HCF's granting-making endowment targeted to Ellis County. The Hansen Foundation will match any gifts that the public makes to the Ellis County fund dollar for dollar up to $5,000 per donor, and up to $50,000 total for each of the three counties in HCF's service area, including Ellis County.

