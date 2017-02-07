Longtime musician still hitting notes

Joan Wellbrock, a violinist with the Hays Symphony Orchestra since 1976, plays during a practice Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 in Malloy Hall on the Fort Hays State University campus. Joan Wellbrock, a violinist with the Hays Symphony Orchestra since 1976, tunes her violin before a practice Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 in Malloy Hall on the Fort Hays State University campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.