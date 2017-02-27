Johnson County rivals battle it out at spelling bee crown

Shaurir Ramanujuan, Johnson County, celebrates after being named the champion of the Sunflower State Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center in Hays. Front row from left, Harun Raffi, Sedgwick County, Rishit Chilappa, Johnson County, and Joy Lee, Crawford County, listen as their fellow contestants take turns spelling for the judges at the Sunflower State Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center in Hays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.