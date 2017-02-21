Hospitals, EMS collaborate to 'save lives'

Lillian Slater, right, assistant Ellis County EMS director, and paramedic Kassy DeWitt use a mannequin to demonstrate how paramedics take a 12-lead EKG reading with the machines provided in the ambulances at the Ellis County EMS building in Hays. Ellis County EMS paramedic Daniel LaBarge demonstrates how the EKG monitors stocked on the ambulances can give print outs of the readings Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at the Ellis County EMS building in Hays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.