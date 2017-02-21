Hays yet to warm up to winter market

From left, Connie and Dave Svaty, with Svaty's Produce of Kanopolis, show their selection of home-raised meats to Rhian Herl, Hays, at the Downtown Hays Market winter pop-up market Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 on 10th Street in Hays. Alex Unrein, 5, Hays, picks out a few bottles of honey from the Jensen Farms booth while shopping with his mom, Lisa, and brother, Braden, at the Downtown Hays Market winter pop-up market Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 on 10th Street in Hays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.