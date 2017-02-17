Hays Eagles lodge to close
The Hays Aerie of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles will close March 3. The group's final Food Bingo will be Sunday. The Hays Aerie of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles will close March 3. The group's final Food Bingo will be Sunday.
