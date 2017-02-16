HAC presents Berenstain Bears on stage

The "Berenstain Bears, Live!" stage production adapted from the children's book series will be presented by the Hays Arts Council on Feb. 21 at Fort Hays State University's Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. The "Berenstain Bears, Live!" stage production adapted from the children's book series will be presented by the Hays Arts Council on Feb. 21 at Fort Hays State University's Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.