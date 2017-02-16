HAC presents Berenstain Bears on stage
The "Berenstain Bears, Live!" stage production adapted from the children's book series will be presented by the Hays Arts Council on Feb. 21 at Fort Hays State University's Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center.
