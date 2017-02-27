For the record 2-27-17

Accidents-Officers investigated a vehicle-pedestrian accident Friday, Feb. 24, at approximately 7:40 a.m. in the intersection of West 11th St. and Cedar St. involving a vehicle driven by Tara Koch, Concordia, and a Concordia juvenile. Officers investigated a two vehicle accident Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2:30a.m. in the 200 block of East 5th St. involving a legally parked and unattended vehicle owned by Ashley M. Sheely, Hays, and an unoccupied, driver unknown, vehicle owned by Amanda Applebee, Aurora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blade-Empire.