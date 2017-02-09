FHSU athletic trainer loses license

An athletic trainer had his license suspended indefinitely by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts this week after he drank alcohol on the job at Fort Hays State University, according to the order suspending his license. WICHITA - An athletic trainer had his license suspended indefinitely by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts this week after he drank alcohol on the job at Fort Hays State University, according to the order suspending his license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.