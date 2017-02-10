FHSU announces gift to entrepreneurship

Kevin Faulkner addressed the crowd in the Sunset Atrium of the Fort Hays State University Memorial Union on Thursday, February 9. Faulkner and wife Joanne gifted $100,000 to the Faulkner Fund for Excellence in Entrepreneurship. They also announced a $100,000 deferred gift which will be left to the university upon their death.

