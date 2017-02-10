FHSU announces gift to entrepreneurship
Kevin Faulkner addressed the crowd in the Sunset Atrium of the Fort Hays State University Memorial Union on Thursday, February 9. Faulkner and wife Joanne gifted $100,000 to the Faulkner Fund for Excellence in Entrepreneurship. They also announced a $100,000 deferred gift which will be left to the university upon their death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
|Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Prep-for-Dep
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC