Commissioners criticize design firm for wastewater plant delays

Hays city commissioners had harsh words Thursday night for an engineering firm hired to remodel the wastewater treatment plant but also had high praise for city staff for making sure the delayed project wouldn't cost the city more than projected. Hays city commissioners had harsh words Thursday night for an engineering firm hired to remodel the wastewater treatment plant but also had high praise for city staff for making sure the delayed project wouldn't cost the city more than projected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.