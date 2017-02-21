Carpentry house a bit different this year
North Central Kansas Technical College student Zach Bunch takes a measurement while building cabinets for the students' house building project Tuesday at the shop on 22nd Street in Hays. North Central Kansas Technical College student Maverick LeRock works on the door of a cabinet that will go in the house the students are building Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at the shop on 22nd Street in Hays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
|Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Prep-for-Dep
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC