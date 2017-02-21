Carpentry house a bit different this year

North Central Kansas Technical College student Zach Bunch takes a measurement while building cabinets for the students' house building project Tuesday at the shop on 22nd Street in Hays. North Central Kansas Technical College student Maverick LeRock works on the door of a cabinet that will go in the house the students are building Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at the shop on 22nd Street in Hays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.