Buffalo soldiers presentation upcoming at Historic Fort Hays
The second program in a series of events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Fort Hays in its present location will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Historic Fort Hays visitor's center. This program will focus on the Buffalo Soldiers at Fort Hays.
