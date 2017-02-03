Bishop speaks of home, hospitality in...

Bishop speaks of home, hospitality in Mass to students

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Hays Daily News

Bishop Edward Weisenburger, of the Catholic Diocese of Salina, gives his homily at the all-Catholic school mass during the last day of Catholic Schools Week on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hays. Holy Family Elementary School second-grader Braxton Basgall dips his finger in a pool of holy water as he enters Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for the all-Catholic school mass during the last day of Catholic Schools Week on Friday, February 3, 2017 in Hays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cowley touts link to FHSU and wins governor's s... Sat Predator Harm In ... 1
News Demonstrators show support for Weber Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
News Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Prep-for-Dep 6
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,594 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC