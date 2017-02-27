Bill would allow strong beer, wine sales in grocery stores
People in Hays likely will be able to buy alcohol on Sundays soon, but retailers here and across the state have a greater concern about a proposal to allow grocery and convenience stores to sell wine and beer with a higher alcohol content.
