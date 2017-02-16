Bank of Hays establishes endowment with HasyMed Foundation
Bank of Hays recently established an endowed fund with the HaysMed Foundation with a gift of $25,000. The Bank of Hays Endowment is a fund in which the gift is permanently invested and the earnings used to provide funding for special projects at the medical center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
