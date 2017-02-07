Animal rescue group suspends fundraising, taking animals
Western Plains Animal Refuge will not be shutting down, said Executive Director Brendon McCampbell, but it will indefinitely halt taking in new domestic animals and raising funds to build a facility. The organization's annual Grrrs and Prrrs Valentine Gala still will go on as scheduled, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in Fox Pavilion.
