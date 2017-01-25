Woman's car stolen 3 times in 3 weeks

Woman's car stolen 3 times in 3 weeks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

Charlotte Hoffman's 2002 dark blue Chevrolet Impala was stolen from in front of her home near 22nd and Vine on Dec. 31, Jan. 18 and then again Jan. 20. The car was parked on the street with the doors locked and no keys in it each time. On New Year's Eve, Hoffman walked out of her house to get in the car when she discovered it missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Demonstrators show support for Weber Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
News Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Prep-for-Dep 6
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hays, KS (Jan '12) Mar '16 jam 20
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,629 • Total comments across all topics: 278,259,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC