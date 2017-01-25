Tandy's Hallmark Store plans move to Tebo Village
When the chance to move Tandy's Hallmark Store north of Interstate 70 was presented to Kathy Schupman, the idea simply was too good to pass up. When the chance to move Tandy's Hallmark Store north of Interstate 70 was presented to Kathy Schupman, the idea simply was too good to pass up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
|Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Prep-for-Dep
|6
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hays, KS (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|jam
|20
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC