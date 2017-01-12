Sunday best chance for precipitation in latest forecast
Hays residents faced a sharp turnaround Wednesday after temperatures fell once again following a mild Tuesday, and more cold weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the week. Hays residents faced a sharp turnaround Wednesday after temperatures fell once again following a mild Tuesday, and more cold weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
|Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Prep-for-Dep
|6
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hays, KS (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|jam
|20
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC