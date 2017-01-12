Stained glass window repairs underway...

Stained glass window repairs underway at First United Methodist

Employees with Willet Hauser Architectural Glass and Associated Crafts Inc. make repairs to part of a stained glass window on the front side of the First United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 305 West 7th Street in Hays. An employee with Willet Hauser Architectural Glass and Associated Crafts Inc. leans over to get into a tight space while making repairs to part of a stained glass window on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church at 305 West 7th Street in Hays.

