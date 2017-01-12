Stained glass window repairs underway at First United Methodist
Employees with Willet Hauser Architectural Glass and Associated Crafts Inc. make repairs to part of a stained glass window on the front side of the First United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 305 West 7th Street in Hays. An employee with Willet Hauser Architectural Glass and Associated Crafts Inc. leans over to get into a tight space while making repairs to part of a stained glass window on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church at 305 West 7th Street in Hays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
|Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Prep-for-Dep
|6
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hays, KS (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|jam
|20
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC