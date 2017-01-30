Soup'R Bowl brings in hungry crowd

Soup'R Bowl brings in hungry crowd

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hays Daily News

Amanda Bickle looks on as her daughters, Alexis, 7, and Alayna, 5, add corn chips and cheese to a sample of their taco soup for JoAnn Jennings, Hays, on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Humane Society of the High Plains' Soup'R Bowl fundraiser in the Unrein Building at the Ellis County Fairgrounds in Hays. Bill Pope, Hays, helps his son, Bret, 2, eat some soup at the Humane Society of the High Plains' Soup'R Bowl fundraiser on Sunday, January 29, 2017 in the Unrein Building at the Ellis County Fairgrounds in Hays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Demonstrators show support for Weber Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
News Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Prep-for-Dep 6
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hays, KS (Jan '12) Mar '16 jam 20
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC