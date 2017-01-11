New schedule arrives at Hays airport
Last week marked the take-off of a new flight schedule at Hays Regional Airport, and local officials are hoping the change will boost the airport's lagging passenger numbers. Last week marked the take-off of a new flight schedule at Hays Regional Airport, and local officials are hoping the change will boost the airport's lagging passenger numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
|Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Prep-for-Dep
|6
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hays, KS (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|jam
|20
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC