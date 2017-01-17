Locals on Fort Hays State honor roll
Northeast Colorado students are among the 1,471 named by Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., to the Deans Honor Roll for the fall 2016 semester. To be eligible, students must have enrolled in 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60 for the semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
|Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Prep-for-Dep
|6
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hays, KS (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|jam
|20
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC