Kansas Day program visits area schools

Kansas Day program visits area schools

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Hays Daily News

Musician Aaron Fowler, far right, and a group of student volunteers lead the school in the actions to the song "She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain" during a Kansas Day program hosted by the Hays Arts Council on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Roosevelt Elementary School in Hays. Kindergartner Kaeson Legleiter pets musician Aaron Fowler's dog, Bella, after Fowler's performance for the Hays Arts Council's Kansas Day program on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Roosevelt Elementary School in Hays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Demonstrators show support for Weber Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
News Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Prep-for-Dep 6
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hays, KS (Jan '12) Mar '16 jam 20
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,781 • Total comments across all topics: 278,340,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC