Hays PD arrest log

Monday Jan 9

Jahrahn Amir Lee, 23, Hays, was arrested at 11:42a a.m. Dec. 27 in the 1700 block of Volga on suspicion of domestic battery. Sharon Marie Legleiter, 49, Hays, was arrested at 4a p.m. Dec. 27 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of theft by deception and making false information.

Ice Storm Warning for Ellis County was issued at January 13 at 4:59AM CST

