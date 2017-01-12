Hays PD arrest log
Jahrahn Amir Lee, 23, Hays, was arrested at 11:42a a.m. Dec. 27 in the 1700 block of Volga on suspicion of domestic battery. Sharon Marie Legleiter, 49, Hays, was arrested at 4a p.m. Dec. 27 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of theft by deception and making false information.
