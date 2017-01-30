Crowd enthusiastic for Hays concert venue
The line extends down the sidewalk as people wait for the doors to open for the Tracy Byrd concert Friday at the Fox Pavilion in Hays. Kill Creek Rising, a band based out of Osborne made up of family and friends, gives the opening performance at the Tracy Byrd concert on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Fox Pavilion in Hays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
|Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Prep-for-Dep
|6
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hays, KS (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|jam
|20
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC