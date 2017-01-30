Crowd enthusiastic for Hays concert v...

Crowd enthusiastic for Hays concert venue

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Hays Daily News

The line extends down the sidewalk as people wait for the doors to open for the Tracy Byrd concert Friday at the Fox Pavilion in Hays. Kill Creek Rising, a band based out of Osborne made up of family and friends, gives the opening performance at the Tracy Byrd concert on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Fox Pavilion in Hays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Demonstrators show support for Weber Sep '16 rmorgan 1
Dairy Queen (Jul '16) Jul '16 guest 2
News Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Paddling has its ... 1
Plainville police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Concernedcitizen 1
Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concern citizens 1
News Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Prep-for-Dep 6
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hays, KS (Jan '12) Mar '16 jam 20
See all Hays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hays Forum Now

Hays Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hays Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Hays, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,240 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC