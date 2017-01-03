City offers free Christmas tree disposal

The city of Hays is offering a free disposal site for real Christmas trees until Jan. 16. Trees can be taken to a site north of the public works building, 1002 Vine. The city of Hays is offering a free disposal site for real Christmas trees until Jan. 16. Trees can be taken to a site north of the public works building, 1002 Vine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.