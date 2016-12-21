Senior Companions honored for service to elderly

Eight Senior Companions were honored for their service with the program at the monthly in-service meeting Dec. 7 at Sternberg Museum of Natural History in Hays. Those recognized were, back row from left, Pam Dietrich, Ellis, seven years; Kay Weaver, Hays, seven years; Agnes Zwenger, Hays, 13 years; Kris Bollig, Ellis, four years; and Richard Moore, La Crosse, six years.

