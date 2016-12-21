Possible land purchase on city agenda

Possible purchase of 4 acres of property located in the northwest part of Hays will be on the agenda when the Hays City Commission meets for a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Possible purchase of 4 acres of property located in the northwest part of Hays will be on the agenda when the Hays City Commission meets for a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.