Posada brings Mexican Christmas traditions to Hays

Guests gather around a fire holding candles and sparklers to sing a carol about the pilgrimage of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem during a Posada, a traditional Mexican Christmas celebration, at the home of Erin and Manuel Hernandez on Sunday in Hays. From left, Sophie Miller, 9, and her sister, Martha, 6, play a string duet of "Jingle Bells" while Cathy Drabkin and the girls' mom, Catherine, hold up their music during a Posada, a traditional Mexican Christmas celebration, on Sunday at the home of Erin and Manuel Hernandez in Hays.

