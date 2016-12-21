New superintendent comes on board as bond issue fails
It was a time of change for Hays USD 489 in 2016, but some things stayed the same - for now. On one hand, the district welcomed a new superintendent when John Thissen was hired in late May. From the Herington school district, where he served in the same position for nine years, Thissen officially took over July 1, replacing Dean Katt, who left after being in Hays since 2013 to pursue a job in Missouri.
