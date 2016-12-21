New leader at FHSU
Fort Hays State University has a new president, or at least an interim one. On Wednesday, the Kansas Board of Regents named its former president and CEO Andy Tompkins to oversee operations in Hays through at least the end of the current school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
