First Care Clinic To Offer Free Group Support Classes
First Care Clinic will offer free group support classes to encourage individuals to live a more positive, healthier lifestyle in 2017. These classes will be open to the public and will be held on Tuesdays in January from 4:00 to 5:00 pm in the First Care Clinic basement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
|Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Prep-for-Dep
|6
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hays, KS (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|jam
|20
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC