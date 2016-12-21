First Care Clinic To Offer Free Group...

First Care Clinic To Offer Free Group Support Classes

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Hays Daily News

First Care Clinic will offer free group support classes to encourage individuals to live a more positive, healthier lifestyle in 2017. These classes will be open to the public and will be held on Tuesdays in January from 4:00 to 5:00 pm in the First Care Clinic basement.

