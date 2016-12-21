Community mourns deaths in trench col...

Community mourns deaths in trench collapse in 2016

Friday Dec 23

A tragedy on Main Street in downtown Hays brought a community together to mourn and remember the lives of two longtime Hays residents who were killed when a trench caved in March 1. Employees with J Corp were working in an 11-foot deep trench near Eighth and Main when the trench collapsed, trapping two workers. One employee, Agustin Macias, was able to escape with only a broken arm.

