City, HRC officials talk pool operations
Attendance increased at Hays Aquatic Park this summer, and Hays city commissioners say the city should begin exploring ways to enhance the facility to ensure it remains a tourist destination. Attendance increased at Hays Aquatic Park this summer, and Hays city commissioners say the city should begin exploring ways to enhance the facility to ensure it remains a tourist destination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demonstrators show support for Weber
|Sep '16
|rmorgan
|1
|Dairy Queen
|Jul '16
|guest
|2
|Hispanic College Institute helps students get t... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Paddling has its ...
|1
|Plainville police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Concernedcitizen
|1
|Theresia Ostrom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concern citizens
|1
|Student safety a concern with concealed carry, ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Prep-for-Dep
|6
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hays, KS (Jan '12)
|Mar '16
|jam
|20
Find what you want!
Search Hays Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC