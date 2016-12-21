Christmas spirit
Members of the Messiah Lutheran Church Christians in Action junior high group sing Christmas carols to a group of residents at Cedar View Assisted Living on Wednesday in Hays. The group spent time Wednesday evening visiting several nursing homes and people in their church's congregation to sing carols.
