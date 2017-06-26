Government Way construction delayed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Planned widening of Government Way between Hanley and Prairie avenues is delayed until spring 2018 due to a lack of bids. Agency partners working on the major reconstruction project have all agreed to reject the lone bid received from T. LaRiviere, Inc. and seek new bids in the fall, which officials believe will result in a more preferable bidding environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Hayden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kratom
|Jun 20
|Jcbeliever2015
|1
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Jun 8
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC