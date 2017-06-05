Gallery owner alleges major US Western art sale defamed him

In this Friday, June 2, 2017 photo, chief curator Amy Scott pauses for photos with a painting titled "First Streak of Dawn" by Frank Tenney Johnson at the Autry Museum of the American West, in Los Angeles. With Western American art long dismissed as unworthy of the fine art world, few collectors would have even cared 25 years ago if an early 20th century oil painting of cowboys or Indians on the frontier was authentic or not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.