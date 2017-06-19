Big win for supporters of new Moscow ice rink

After months of discussions and paperwork, the councilors on Monday night officially committed $1 million from the fund to help pay for the proposed ice rink's construction costs. Tony Mangini, vice president of the Palouse Ice Rink board, told the councilors last week the board decided to hire Longwell and Trapp Architects of Hayden, Idaho, to develop a design for the project, which he said further demonstrates the board's commitment to making the new ice rink a reality.

