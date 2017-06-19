Big win for supporters of new Moscow ice rink
After months of discussions and paperwork, the councilors on Monday night officially committed $1 million from the fund to help pay for the proposed ice rink's construction costs. Tony Mangini, vice president of the Palouse Ice Rink board, told the councilors last week the board decided to hire Longwell and Trapp Architects of Hayden, Idaho, to develop a design for the project, which he said further demonstrates the board's commitment to making the new ice rink a reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Hayden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kratom
|11 hr
|Jcbeliever2015
|1
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Jun 8
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC