Unitech Composites wins contract extension for F-35 helmet parts

Unitech Composites , a Unitech Aerospace company and supplier of complex laminates and sandwich panels for the aerospace and defense industry, reports that it has secured a contract extension from Rockwell Collins for the 10th and 11th low-rate initial production batch of the 3rd Generation Lightweight Binocular Optical Support Structure on the helmet worn by pilots of the F-35 Lightning II . This contract will extend production into 2020 and will contribute to the estimated 7,500 BOSS required to support the F-35 Lightning II program.

