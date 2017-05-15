Debris could enter Lake Pend Oreille,...

Debris could enter Lake Pend Oreille, boaters should use caution

Friday May 5

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' officials are warning boaters to watch for additional debris in Lake Pend Oreille due to a breach in a drift yard facility which allows logs and debris to enter the lake. The Corps gathers most debris from the Clark Fork before it enters the lake and stores it in the Clark Fork Drift Facility until it can be disposed.

