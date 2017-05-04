Victim's family on Hutto sentencing: 'It will never bring Bo back, but justice was served'
On Monday David E. Hutto was found guilty of murdering 41-year-old Post Falls resident William "Bo" Kirk and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He also received life sentences for counts of first degree kidnapping and first degree robbery.
